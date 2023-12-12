BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man, David Hopkins, was arrested early Monday morning after he fired fourteen shots from his handgun in the air within Bismarck city limits.

According to the affidavit, police received a call for gunshots being fired around 5:20 a.m. near Pleasant Street in Bismarck. Upon arrival, an officer called in that they had Hopkins contained at gunpoint.

When speaking to police, Hopkins admitted to firing fourteen shots into the air with his handgun.

Hopkins was then arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment (Class C Felony) and Discharge of a Firearm within the city (Class B Misdemeanor).