Bismarck man arrested after high-speed chase in Kidder County

A Bismarck man was arrested Thursday morning when he fled after an officer attempted to stop him for speeding.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an officer attempted to stop John Lindler, of Bismarck, for speeding in Dawson.

Police say Lindler, 29, fled north toward I-94 at speeds around 100 mph. Approximately two miles west of Steele, Lindler attempted to drive into a field on the north side of the roadway. When going through the fence, he struck a rock pile and vaulted over the rock pile. He then fled on foot, but was arrested a short distance from the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, fleeing a police officer, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and drug offenses.