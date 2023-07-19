BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 31-year-old Bismarck man, Eduardo Diaz, was arrested late Tuesday night for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbors and shooting out their windows with a BB gun.

According to the arresting affidavit, offers reported to the 4000 block of N 19th Street in Bismarck around 9:45 p.m. regarding a call stating that a man was threatening to shoot people. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the caller who said that they had seen Diaz apparently loading up an “all black pistol” BB gun on his porch.

Officers then spoke with Diaz’s neighbor who had left the house and received a text message from their girlfriend who was in the house saying that Diaz was shooting at their trailer with a BB gun and was shooting out their windows.

When they arrived back home, the neighbor saw Diaz shooting out their windows and began arguing with him and threatening to call the cops. Diaz then allegedly told his neighbor that he would shoot him and mentioned using a real gun. He followed up by saying “The only reason I haven’t shot you yet is because of your daughter.”

The neighbor then took his family and fled to safety.

After fellow officers arrived, Diaz eventually came out of his apartment and was arrested and taken to Burleigh Morton Detention Center for the following charges:

Terrorizing (Class C Felony) – Two Charges

Criminal Mischief, Willful, Damage, Reckless $2,000-$10,000 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Diaz’s bond is currently set at $10,000 with a preliminary hearing set for August 21.