BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 29-year-old Bismarck man, Joshua Crowley, was arrested Sunday afternoon after he delivered fentanyl to another man who overdosed and died the night he gave him the drugs.

According to the arresting affidavit, first responders reported to a Bismarck home on November 30th around 10:37 p.m. for a man who was unconscious in the bathroom. He was immediately transported to St. Alexius Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy found that the man had alcohol, THC, and fentanyl in his body upon death, according to documents.

Police investigated the bathroom in the home and found a lighter and a folded-up piece of tin foil containing two pills of fentanyl.

An investigation into the man’s phone text messages to a phone number that police discovered belonged to Crowley who discussed selling drugs to the man, the two of them planning to meet, and CashApp payments to an account in Crowley’s name, according to the affidavit.

On December 1, a warrant was placed for Crowley’s arrest. Police then located and arrested him on December 3 and charged him with Delivery of Fentanyl – Overdose Death (Class A Felony).

An initial hearing was held for Crowley this morning and his bond has been set at $50,000. A felony jury trial is scheduled for March 27, 2024.