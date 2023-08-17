BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 35-year-old Bismarck man, Devon Pahl, was arrested late Wednesday night after he allegedly caused a car crash while driving under the influence and attempted to bite an officer and staff at the hospital where he was taken to before jail.

According to the arresting affidavit, officers responded to a multi-car crash around 8:04 p.m. on August 16 at 1704 E Main Street in Mandan. A witness told police that Pahl had been driving very fast and was weaving in and out of traffic before striking an SUV.

Officers then spoke with Pahl and noticed that he was under the influence of alcohol. After running sobriety tests on him, police registered Pahl’s BAC at .19, .11 over the legal limit.

Pahl was then arrested for Reckless Endangerment and Driving Under the Influence (his fourth offense), both Class C Felonies.

Police then took Pahl to a local hospital where he began yelling obscenities at the officer who was with him and attempted to bite them and hospital staff members. The officer was eventually forced to restrain Pahl, who continued making threats while restrained.

Due to this, Pahl was also arrested for Simple Assault and Terrorizing, both also Class C Felonies.

Pahl is currently being held on a $5,000 bond at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center with a Felony Trial scheduled for December 5.