Bismarck Man Arrested for Forcible Rape

A Bismarck man was arrested for forcible rape Thursday night.

67-year-old Dennis Scherr is charged with forcible Gross Sexual Imposition.

Police say that at 7:26 p.m., a 44-year-old woman called 911 and left the line open. Dispatchers told Bismarck Police they could hear people yelling in the background, and the woman saying, “Stop doing that.”

When officers arrived to the scene on Sumter Drive in northwest Bismarck, the woman told them she and Scherr had some drinks, and he became sexually aggressive, and forcefully performed sex acts on her.

Bismarck police took Scherr into custody.

No one else was at the residence at the time of the incident.