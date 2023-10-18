BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 24-year-old Bismarck man, Jayden Lawrence, was arrested Monday morning after police found methamphetamine on his person as well as a gun that he had bought that was stolen.

According to the arresting affidavit, Lawrence was walking near the parking lot of the Bismarck Hotel at 800 South 3rd Street around 12:39 a.m. when a police officer ordered him to stop, causing him to flee.

After catching up to Lawrence, he admitted to running in order to ditch a “tooter” (a smoking device for narcotics). He was then searched and a folded piece of paper containing methamphetamine was found on his person.

Lawrence also tried to hide a bag that contained two grams of methamphetamine, various forms of drug paraphernalia, and a handgun. He admitted to the officer that he had bought the gun earlier that day from someone who had stolen it.

Lawrence was then arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with a Firearm (Class C Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Refusal to Halt (Class B Misdemeanor)

A felony trial for Lawrence is currently scheduled for February 8, 2024.