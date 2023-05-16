BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 31-year-old Bismarck man was arrested Monday night after he robbed a man at knife-point outside of the south Dan’s Supermarket and had injected himself with methamphetamine earlier that day.

According to the arresting affidavit, police responded to the south Dan’s Supermarket on the night of May 15 after two people had reported that they had been walking on the north side of Dan’s when they were approached by the suspect, Dallas White.

The victims shared with police that White told one of them to give him their debit card. The victim refused and White then took a fighting stance and repeated the question. After refusing again, White then pulled a switchblade knife from his back pocket and threatened the victim.

Officers then went into Dan’s Supermarket and located White after he was identified by the victims.

White was then searched by police but did not find the knife on him. They did however find a syringe which White admitted was used to inject methamphetamine earlier that day.

White is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (Class B Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

A Class B Felony carries a maximum sentence of ten years imprisonment and a $20,000 fine. A Class A Misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of 360 days imprisonment and up to a $3,000 fine.

A bond has not yet been set for White at this time.