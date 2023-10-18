BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 51-year-old Bismarck man, Lucio Cruz, was arrested early Saturday morning after he stabbed a man in the hip with a knife after the two got into an argument.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred around 3:44 a.m. when Cruz went to another man’s house where the two got into a heated argument. During the argument, Cruz pulled out a 7-inch blade and stabbed the man in the hip.

When police arrived, they found the man lying on the ground outside after he attempted to chase Cruz who fled the area.

Police then found and arrested Cruz for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony).

This is the third time that Cruz has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in the last three years. The first came in 2020 which he pled guilty to, and the second time the charge was dismissed.

A felony trial for Cruz is now set for February 27, 2024.