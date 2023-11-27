BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An 18-year-old Bismarck man, Gauge Johnson, was arrested early Sunday morning after he stole a car and then fled from police just seven days after he was released from jail.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, Johnson was released from jail on November 20 after he received credit for 35 days served and was placed on two years of probation for a felony and four misdemeanors.

The car Johnson stole was reported stolen in Bismarck around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and when Johnson was found, he fled officers at a speed of about 90 mph.

Johnson was found a couple of hours later by police and arrested for Theft, $10,000-$50,000 (Class B Felony) and Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Vehicle; Fleeing from Felony (Class C Felony).

He is currently being held at Burleigh Morton Detention Center and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court later today.