BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after he jumped in front of a car at the intersection of E Rosser Avenue and N Washington Street in Bismarck, threatened the driver, and then attempted to steal his car.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred on June 30 around 10:19 p.m. when the driver was at a red light at E Rosser Avenue. The driver stated that he noticed a man without a shirt standing on the east side of the intersection holding what appeared to be a phone with the flashlight on.

As the driver drove through the intersection, the man jumped out in front of the car and began waving his arms. The driver stated that the man then came over to the side window and began yelling “What the **** did you say?” and “Get out of the car you stupid ****** ******.”

According to police, the flashlight that the man was pointing at the driver was strobing and behind the flashlight, the driver could see the man’s hand in a fist and believed that the man was pointing a gun at them.

The driver stated that they feared for their life and then called the police.

Officers would later locate the man about five blocks away from where the incident happened and identified him as Joshua Sabot. Police then brought Sabot back to where the driver was who identified Sabot as the man who tried to carjack him.

Sabot is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the charge of Terrorizing (Class C Felony).