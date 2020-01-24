Bismarck Man Arrested for Terrorizing Hairdresser

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A 25-year-old Bismarck man is charged with terrorizing after making inappropriate remarks while getting a haircut.

On Wednesday between 10:00 and 10:30 a.m., police say the man was getting a haircut at Great Clips on South 12th Street. He made several crude comments to the female hairdresser.

Bismarck Police say the situation escalated when the man threatened to kill the hairdresser if she “gave him a bad haircut”.

Another client at the salon overheard the comment and told the Bismarck man to leave.

He was arrested Thursday while he was walking around the 600 block of S. 9th Street.