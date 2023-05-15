BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bismarck man was arrested this weekend after he started a fight and began swinging a knife at a man at the bus stop in front of the Walrus Restaurant in Bismarck.

According to the arresting affidavit, on May 13 around 5:01 p.m. the suspect, Derek Kidder, was at the bus stop with two other men when one of the men received a phone call and a text message from Kidder’s girlfriend. This made Kidder very angry and he then punched the man who received the message.

After being hit, the man stated that he walked away into the parking lot of the Walrus Restaurant with Kidder following him. Kidder then began kicking and swinging at him until Kidder pulled out a black folding knife and said “This is who I am.” Kidder then began swinging at the man with the knife, chasing him around the parking lot.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a call from a man driving down 3rd Street who saw Kidder swinging and kicking at a man in the Walrus parking lot. The driver then pulled into the parking lot and saw Kidder holding a sharp object and swinging at the man. The driver then called the police.

The man who was attacked by Kidder was okay and had dry blood on his upper lip and blood in his nose when speaking with police.

Kidder was arrested by police the following day and when asked why he attacked the man at the bus stop, he said that the man had told his girlfriend that he was with another girl.

Kidder is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony)

Attempt to Commit Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony)

Simple Assault (Class B Misdemeanor)

A bond has not yet been set for Kidder at this time.