A 22-year-old Bismarck man has been arrested on charges of terrorizing residents living in the 800 block of West Sweet Avenue over the weekend.

According to the Bismarck Police, the man allegedly made threatening statements to the residents, damaged property, shot at the house with a BB gun and poured gas around the house. The gas was never lit on fire.

No injuries were reported to the three occupants of the residence, according to police.