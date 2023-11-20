BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man, Joshua Hodson, was arrested Sunday afternoon after he threatened another man with a knife as he was exiting Target in Bismarck.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. when the man was walking into Target and Hodson was walking out. Hodson pointed a steak knife at the man and told him that he was going to kill him.

After police arrived, they spoke with the man and located Hodson outside the Target entrance and the steak knife in a nearby trash can.

Hodson was then arrested and taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for Terrorizing (Class C Felony).