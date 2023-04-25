BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 29-year-old Bismarck man was arrested for terrorizing on Saturday, April 22, after he refused to leave the Quality Inn in Bismarck and threatened to kill an employee.

According to the police affidavit, police responded to the Quality Inn around 9:39 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man, Aren Coombs, threatening to kill an employee after Coombs was asked to leave a room in the hotel and refused.

The employee stated that the room was supposed to be empty but Coombs was in there and then got into the hotel pool. Coombs later came to the office and told the employee to “step outside so I can beat your a– and kill you.”

When asked if the employee felt their life was in danger, they said yes.

According to police, the manager of the hotel said Coombs came to the front desk and began cussing them out. The manager then asked Coombs to leave multiple times and he refused.

Police then arrested Coombs, who was standing outside of the hotel smoking and denied threatening to kill the employee. Upon a search of Coombs, they found two metal pieces with sharpened ends on both sides in his front hoodie pocket that were wrapped in white cloth. When asked why he had the pieces he stated that he was scared of a big dog that was in the area.

Coombs was taken to Burleigh Morton Detention Center and charged with Terrorizing (Class C Felony) and is being held on a $1,000 bond.