BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 51-year-old Bismarck man, John Moran, was arrested after he was found drunk in a bathroom in downtown Bismarck and then told a police officer that he was going to get his gun and shoot them.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident happened Monday night around 7:55 p.m. when police were called to 420 E Main Avenue for an unwanted subject and found Moran on his hands and knees in the men’s bathroom.

After speaking with Moran and discovering he had nowhere to go, officers advised that he walk to Ministry on the Margins for the night. Upon leaving and walking down the sidewalk, Moran stepped in front of a vehicle, throwing his hands up to stop the car from moving. After that, Moran walked in front of another vehicle and did the same thing.

According to police, at this point, Moran was under arrest for Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misdemeanor). When an officer tried to arrest Moran, he fell to the ground and refused to place his hands behind his back.

Following a brief struggle, Moran was handcuffed and told the officer that he would “get his gun and shoot the officers.”

After Moran was taken to CHI St. Alexius Health, he was cleared for jail and taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and charged with the following:

Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

Preventing Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct – Obstruction (Class B Misdemeanor)