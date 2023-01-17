BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 44-year-old Bismarck man, Joe Laster-Sims, was arrested by police for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in Bismarck early Monday morning.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the area of 4005 N 19th Street in Bismarck around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 16th for a report of a shooting.

The 37-year-old man was located with a female with two gunshot wounds, one to his hand and one to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators were able to locate the 44-year-old in Jamestown where he was detained for suspicion of Attempted Murder, Terrorizing, and Aggravated Assault.

The man is currently being held at Burleigh Morton Detention Center.