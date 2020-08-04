Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in stabbing case

A Bismarck man is charged with attempted murder after police say he admitted to trashing the victim’s residence and stabbing him.

32-year-old Dalton Peltier is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, criminal mischief and terrorizing.

Peltier told Burleigh County Deputies that he believed another man had committed a crime — and told authorities that led him to stab the victim.

Officials also say Peltier threatened to kill a witness to the stabbing.

In total, the four felony charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

