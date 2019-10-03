Bismarck man charged with sexually assaulting a young girl

Early this morning the Williston Police Department received a call regarding a disorderly male who had entered onto a school bus.

At 6:53 am officers were able to track down the school bus near the intersection of University Avenue and East Broadway. A 30 year old male was located and taken into custody for disorderly conduct and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. The school bus did have children on it at the time the man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.