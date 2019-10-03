A 21-year-old Bismarck man is charged after law enforcement say he assaulted a girl under 5.
Paxton Heywood is charged with Gross Sexual Imposition, he faces up to 20-years in jail.
Heywood is accused of sexually assaulting the young girl.
The family called the police when the girl tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.
Heywood is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
Bismarck man charged with sexually assaulting a young girl
A 21-year-old Bismarck man is charged after law enforcement say he assaulted a girl under 5.