Bismarck man charged with sexually assaulting a young girl

A 21-year-old Bismarck man is charged after law enforcement say he assaulted a girl under 5.

Paxton Heywood is charged with Gross Sexual Imposition, he faces up to 20-years in jail.

Heywood is accused of sexually assaulting the young girl.
The family called the police when the girl tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

Heywood is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

