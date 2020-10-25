Bismarck man in the hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds

A Bismarck man is in the hospital after a stabbing Saturday night.

A Bismarck Police Sgt. tells KX News they responded to an apartment at the 1100 block of E. Boulevard Ave. around 10:30 p.m.

About six or seven Bismarck officers, Metro Area Ambulance and the Bismarck Fire Dept. found a man and a woman on scene. The man had multiple stab wounds, two on his neck and another on his chest.

The Sgt. says the man suffered significant blood loss, but he was alert and able to talk with first responders in the ambulance, on the way to the hospital.

Information is limited at this time, and officers are unsure of how the man was injured.

The BPD Sgt. says there is no danger to the public.