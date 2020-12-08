Bismarck man pleads guilty in Mandan stabbing

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — One of three adults charged in a stabbing in Mandan last March has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in an agreement with prosecutors.

An attempted murder conspiracy charge against 19-year-old Ikenna Anugwom was reduced to aggravated assault under the terms of the deal.

He also pleaded guilty Monday to burglary conspiracy and terrorizing.

Prosecutors say Anugwom and two other adults attacked a man at a residence in Parkview Estates mobile home park. Authorities say the man who was stabbed suffered chest, abdomen and leg injuries and required several surgeries.

Court records show the two other adults are scheduled for trial beginning Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

A possible record-breaking day for warmth

Surrey boys basketball

Our Redeemer's Boys Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Garrison Pantry

WAA Minot

Raildroad Quiet zone Minot

KX Storm Team Late Evening Full Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

KX Convo: Larry Watson

Kidder County Ambulance Services

Staying Positive

Scheels

Shipping Swamped

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

79th Anniversary

Health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for nursing homes

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

With COVID-19 vaccine imminent, when and what can Floridians expect?

After the Whistle: Minot Swimming

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss