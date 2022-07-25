BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Russell James pleaded guilty to contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor today.

James was then sentenced to 360 days, with all but 156 days suspended, and credit for 156 days already served by Judge Daniel Borgen.

Prosecutors say the 36-year-old James, along with 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle and 18-year-old Serenity Foots were all adults in the home where the 5-year-old Geremy Doyle died in February from battered child syndrome due to homicide according to an autopsy.

So far, Doyle and Foots have pleaded not guilty to their charges as they await their trials in the near future; Foots on August 2nd for child abuse and child neglect charges, and Doyle on October 12th for murder and child abuse charges.