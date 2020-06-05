Bismarck man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting unconscious woman

A Bismarck man reached a deal with prosecutors and changed his plea to “guilty” in a sexual assault case.

Court records show Peter McKing pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition of an unaware victim in South Central District Court on Friday. The Class A Felony carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say McKing got a woman drunk at his home, then assaulted her and inappropriately touched her child while she was unconscious.

Records indicate McKing pleaded guilty to only one gross sexual imposition charge on Friday. He was originally charged with two instances of the crime.

A sentencing date has not been set.