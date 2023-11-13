BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 36-year-old Bismarck man, Jamal Fermin, is pleading not guilty to having sex with multiple underage girls in exchange for drugs.

According to an affidavit, Fermin was arrested back in September after police interviewed two teenage girls who stated that they had sex with Fermin in exchange for marijuana and/or methamphetamine. He was also Snapchatting them inappropriate pictures and videos, dating all the way back to November 2022, according to documents.

A felony trial is currently scheduled for Fermin to begin on January 31, 2024 where he will plead guilty to the following charges:

Gross Sexual Imposition, Sexual act, Victim under 15, Defendant at least 22 (Class AA Felony)

Patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, with intent to engage with minor (Class A Felony)

Attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance (Class B Felony)

Delivery of Schedule I Hallucinogenic substance (Class B Felony)

Delivery of Methamphetamine (Class B Felony)

Delivery of Marijuana (Class C Felony) – Two Counts

Sexual Assault, Victim under 15, Defendant at least 22 (Class C Felony)

Indecent exposure, any electronic means to minor (Class A Misdemeanor)

Delivery of certain persons unlawful (Class A Misdemeanor)