BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck man, George Demarrias, pulled a gun on a customer at McDonald’s after the customer refused to buy him a Big Mac and Happy Meal on Saturday.

According to the arresting affidavit, the customer was going to the Burnt Boat Drive McDonald’s in Bismarck for lunch around 12:48 p.m. on September 30, when Demarrias approached him asking if the customer could buy him a Big Mac and a Happy Meal. The customer then told Demarrias to “go get a job” and walked into the restaurant.

George Demarrias (Photo Courtesy: Burleigh Morton Detention Center)

Demarrias followed the customer into the store (which was filled with innocent bystanders, some of whom were children) and pulled out a black handgun from his waistband. He then pointed the gun at the customer and told him what he said was disrespectful.

Demarrias proceeded to call the customer a “son of a *****” before putting the gun back into his waistband and leaving the restaurant.

Police arrived soon after at the restaurant and were able to locate Demarrias. Officers then were able to locate a black Taurus model G3 9mm handgun which Demarrias had hidden in a stroller that was holding his 1-year-old daughter.

Elouise Flyingby (Photo Courtesy: Burleigh Morton Detention Center)

Demarrias was then taken into custody and charged with Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony).

A woman who was with Demarrias at the time of the incident, Elouise Flyingby, was also arrested at the scene after she gave law enforcement a false name when they were interviewing her.