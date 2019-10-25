Bismarck Man Sentenced for the Abuse of Young Children

A 23-year-old Bismarck man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday, for two counts of child abuse of victims less than 6-years-old.

Juan Zambrana will serve just eight months, as the rest of the five-year sentence was suspended, pending he stays out of trouble during 30 months of probation.

In March, Zambrana was arrested for striking a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old under his care, and causing them both pain, bruising and mental injuries.

During his probationary period, he is barred from any contact with the victims.

