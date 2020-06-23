Bismarck man sentenced to 20 years in prison on cyberstalking, exploitation charges

A Bismarck man who admitted in March to secretly recording video of a 16-year-old girl in his home will spend 20 years in prison.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, 52-year-old Curtis McGarvey was sentenced on Tuesday. Three months ago McGarvey pleaded guilty to charges of cyberstalking and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Following 20 years in prison, McGarvey will be subject to 10 years of supervised release, according to federal officials.

“McGarvey secretly recorded the minor female victim entering and exiting the shower in her home,” the federal statement reads. “McGarvey then used the images to harass and taunt the minor female victim by anonymously sending them to others, including his own minor and adult children.”

McGarvey was also ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution to the victim’s family.