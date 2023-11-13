BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man, Dillon Music, was arrested Sunday night after he stole a pickup truck and then drove it into a mobile home and several vehicles before trying to flee the scene.

According to an arresting affidavit, around 5:54 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a Mandan home where a brand new white GMC pickup truck had been stolen and the owner’s garage door had been completely torn off after the truck was driven right through the door.

Other damage at the home included damage to a trailer in the driveway and a busted hole in one of the walls of the garage. According to documents, it appeared that Music rammed the truck into the wall before driving through the garage door.

Police then received a call for a man crashing a white pickup into a mobile home and vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers noticed the man near the damaged white pickup acting erratically and screaming. The man then tried to get back into the truck and flee the scene, according to the affidavit.

According to documents, officers noticed damage to several vehicles in the area. Witnesses stated that Music was deliberately ramming into vehicles.

After further investigation, police arrested Music and charged him with the following:

Theft, Take Over $50,000 (Class A Felony)

Criminal Trespass, Dwelling (Class C Felony)

Criminal Mischief, Wilful Damage, Intential $2,000-$10,000 (Class C Felony)

Reckless Driving (Class B Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief, Willful Damage (Class B Misdemeanor) – Six Counts

Music is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on November 14.