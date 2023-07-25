BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 41-year-old Bismarck man, Andrew Greff, was arrested on Sunday, July 23 after he allegedly ingested methamphetamine, attempted to kick down the door to someone’s apartment, ripped a doorbell off of the wall of someone’s apartment, and pulled the fire alarm for the apartment building, forcing an evacuation.

According to the arresting affidavit, officers arrived at an apartment complex at the 200 block of West Bowen Avenue for a report of a burglary in process. Upon arrival, officers found Greff exiting the building after allegedly pulling the fire alarm, which was still ringing inside the building.

Officers then began giving Greff commands to get on the ground after officers noticed signs that Greff had ingested methamphetamine. After getting on the ground, Greff began resisting arrest by putting his hand behind his back and grabbing his belt, making it extremely difficult to handcuff his hand to his belt as Greff only has one arm.

Police said Greff throughout this was rambling incoherently and was then told by police that they would tase him if he did not comply. Greff then told police to tase him, which officers ultimately did after multiple commands were given to him.

Police then began speaking with residents of the apartment complex who had been evacuated from the building due to Greff pulling the fire alarm.

One resident, who had called the police about a robbery earlier, stated that Greff had been hitting and kicking at their door. The resident believed that Greff was trying to break in and the resident was scared for their life, which is why they called the police.

Another resident stated that they had heard the fire alarm going off and as they were evacuating, noticed that their doorbell and been ripped off outside of his door and that their peephole had been removed. The doorbell was later found outside Greff’s apartment.

The Bismarck Fire Department arrived soon after and reset the pull station and the system alarm inside of the building.

Greff was then arrested and taken to Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

Terrorizing, Evacuating Building, Falsely Informing (Class C Felony)

Preventing Arrest (Class C Felony)

Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor)

Greff is set to make an initial appearance in court later today.