Bismarck man wanted in connection with attempted murder arrested in Rapid City, SD

A Bismarck man wanted in connection with a December shooting incident has been arrested in South Dakota.

Authorities were looking for 47-year-old Nicholas Weatherly, who they allege was responsible for firing two rounds at a vehicle in the 2700 block of State Street on December 6.

One round struck the car. Two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but no one was apparently injured.

Bismarck Police say their investigation into the December 6 incident suggests the shooting was a targeted attack on the people in the car.

Weatherly is expected to be extradited to Bismarck, but no date has yet been set.

Nicholas Weatherly (Bismarck Police Department photo)

