BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 36-year-old Bismarck man was arrested for terrorizing and criminal trespassing after he threatened the clerk at the North Bismarck Simonson with a hatchet on December 23 around 2:17 a.m.

According to an affidavit, the man, Brently Iron Road, got involved in a verbal confrontation near the front door of the Simonson before leaving the store and then returning with a hatchet which he brought with him to the front register and shook toward the clerk several times before leaving the store.

When police arrived, Iron Road denied engaging in a verbal altercation with the clerk and said he did not ever have a hatchet.

Upon investigation, police found a hatchet across the street from the store in a snowbank. They also observed security footage that showed the entire incident and discovered that Iron Road had an active trespass notice from the store.

Iron Road was then arrested on the charges of Terrorizing (Class-C Felony) and Criminal Trespass (Class-A Misdemeanor).

According to the ND Courts website, dating back to 2004, Iron Road has now been charged with 108 Misdemeanors and seven felonies.