A man going to houses in Bismarck asking homeowners if he can paint their house number on the curb for a donation hasn’t been given permission to paint nor does he have a city sales permit, the Bismarck Police Department said in a warning on Facebook.

The police department also said homeowners may be liable to remove the paint on the curb themselves, as curbs are city property.

You are asked to contact the police if approached by him at 701-223-1212.