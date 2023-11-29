BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck police arrested a 28-year-old Bismarck man, McKenzie Forsberg, after he began sexually messaging and tried to meet with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was actually a Facebook account set up by police to catch sex offenders.

According to the arresting affidavit, Forsberg began messaging the account on November 2, 2023, and would send the account pictures and very sexual messages, thinking it was a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators were able to confirm Forsberg’s identity and discovered that he was a registered sex offender after he was arrested in 2015 for the corruption or solicitation of minors.

The messaging led Forsberg to ask the account to meet him in Bismarck on November 28 in hopes of having a sexual relationship, according to police.

When Forsberg arrived at the meeting place, he was arrested and admitted to messaging the account and admitted that he was hoping to have sexual relations with the girl.

Forsberg is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for Luring Minors by Computer (Class C Felony).