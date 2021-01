Bismarck Police today arrested a local man in connection with a stabbing incident last Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man in the abdomen January 6th at a hotel in the 2300 block of East Main Avenue.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a stab wound and eventually released.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.