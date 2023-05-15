BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing investigation.

(Photo Courtesy: Bismarck Police Department)

On their Facebook page, police have not released information on where or when the incident the suspects were involved in took place as they try to track down the two men.

If you have information on this case (Case#23-4989), please contact Bismarck Police at (701) 223-1212, or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847411 or submit an online tip at: https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828HELPHELP

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.