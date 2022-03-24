KX News has learned more about an encounter the man accused of a fatal hit-and-run reportedly had with police earlier that same morning.

Court records show that Wade Bison was the suspect in a vandalism incident that was reported to police Monday morning just after 6:30. A white Ford F-250 pickup with black cattle guard was captured on video surveillance. The driver exited the vehicle and was identified as Bison, according to a Morton County court affidavit.

Just a short time later, around 7 a.m., the white Ford F-250 pickup with black cattle guard entered the Bismarck Police Department parking lot. A BPD spokesperson says that the vehicle hopped a curb, entered the parking lot, and caused an officer to become suspicious and approach the driver.

The officer asked the driver, who police identified as Bison, if he was OK. According to BPD, all of Bison’s responses were nonsensical. The BPD spokesperson says Bison rolled the window up and down a couple of times, then drove over a rock bed and exited the parking lot.

The BPD spokesperson says the officer who questioned Bison was unaware of the vandalism report at that point in time and did not pursue Bison once he left the parking lot.

Court records also show that about 15 minutes later, a Mandan police officer observed a white Ford F-250 pickup with black cattle guard make an illegal left turn. According to a Mandan Police Department spokesperson, the officer was on the way to work and was not in a department patrol car at the time.

About 10 minutes later, police received a report of a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot near the All Seasons Arena involving a white Ford F-250 pickup with black cattle guard. When police arrived, they found 77-year-old Erwin Geigle deceased. Witnesses described the driver of the pickup repeatedly hitting Geigle before leaving the scene.

The affidavit says BPD located and pursued the white Ford F-250 around 8:54 a.m. The pickup eventually collided with a UPS truck and rolled into a ditch. Police say Bison attempted to walk away from the vehicle but was apprehended.

Bison is charged with theft, fleeing a peace officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension in Burleigh County. He is also charged in Morton County with murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, terrorizing, reckless endangerment, driving under suspension and criminal mischief.