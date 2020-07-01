Bismarck Police investigating early morning shooting that injured one person

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

July 1, 4:58 p.m.

A 22-year-old Mandan man was shot in the thigh in Bismarck Wednesday morning.

Police are still investigating the incident.

July 1, 10:18 a.m.

One person was injured in an apparent shooting early Wednesday morning in Bismarck.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, an individual was dropped off at Sanford Hospital around 3 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.

The injuries to the person were not considered life threatening.

Officers determined the shooting occurred around the 100 block of West Interstate Avenue.

The Bismarck Police Department is currently following up on leads but is also asking the public for help from anyone in the area of the shooting who may have heard or seen the gunshot or has information that might assist in the investigation.

Any information can be sent anonymously by texting the keyword “BISPD” and sending the tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police or directed to Detective Sergeant Mark Gaddis, or Detective Taylor Roman at 701-223-1212.