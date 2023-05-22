BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck Police Department (BPD) internal investigation into an incident involving “use of force” has resulted in a police officer’s termination.

Office George Huff was fired on May 21 following an excessive force investigation that stemmed from a March 9 incident. Huff was placed on leave while the matter was being investigated and did not return to duty prior to his termination.

According to Chief Dave Draovitch, Huff was employed with BPD for just under four years.

According to the BPD, on March 9 just prior to 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 24th Street and East Main Avenue for a pedestrian in the roadway. Huff was the first officer to arrive on scene and attempted to detain a 63-year-old man. He used force to get the man into custody.

According to a news release, assisting BPD officers notified department administrators that the amount of force used by Huff appeared excessive. Bismarck Police Internal Affairs conducted an investigation into the matter. Following the completion of the investigation, a Disciplinary Review Board recommended Huff be terminated. Chief Draovitch agreed that Huff violated several department policies and terminated Huff’s employment with the department.

The news release issued by BPD states, “The officers who quickly reported this issue to their chain of command took steps to protect the safety of our community, as we expect from our force. The nature of this incident is not a reflection on the good work BPD officers perform every day, with integrity. We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest professional standard of policing to ensure we maintain the trust and respect of the citizens we serve.”

Draovitch informed KX News that an investigation was also conducted by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). According to Draovitch, BCI’s findings have been turned over to the Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Draovitch also noted that Huff has requested a civil service hearing regarding his termination.