BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —Bismarck Police Officers and Detectives had to respond to the 1000 block on E Interstate Ave around 2:40 p.m. on Friday for a bank robbery.

According to a news release, a single suspect entered the bank and collected an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then left the bank and authorities were called.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates as the investigation continues.