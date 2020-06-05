Bismarck Police search for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run

A Bismarck woman is in critical condition at a Fargo hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon in Bismarck.

The Bismarck Police announced Friday they’re looking for witnesses in the case. They are also searching for owners of mid-sized white SUV’s to come forward in connection with the crash.

The crash happened around 3:15 pm on June 3rd on Gateway Ave near the Staybridge Suites in north Bismarck. The woman had to be lifeflighted to Fargo for further care according to the victim’s mother.

Bismarck Police say some witnesses have come forward but they have not been able to fully identify a suspect. It’s believed a white Honda CR-V or white Toyota RAV4 was the vehicle that hit the woman.

Police believe the driver was an elderly woman with short hair. You’re asked to call Officer Peterson or Haswell at BPD, 701-223-1212.