BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck woman, Theresa Tkach, was arrested on Sunday, December 31, after she tried to grab a nurse at the St. Alexius Emergency Department by the throat.

According to the affidavit, the incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. when the nurse was assigned to take care of Tkach in the ER. When the nurse went to wake up Tkach for testing, Tkach tried to grab the nurse by the throat.

The nurse was able to bend their head away from Tkach’s hand, but her hand still made contact with the nurse’s throat leaving a red mark that was visible to police.

Tzach was then charged with Attempt to commit Simple Assault of Fire or Emergency Personnel, a Class C Felony.

A felony trial for Tzach has been scheduled for April 24.