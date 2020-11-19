Bismarck woman charged with attempted murder in alleged assault on ex-husband

A Bismarck woman has been charged with attempted murder following an attack on her ex-husband late Wednesday evening, November 18.

According to a police affidavit, Melanie Nimley, 44, Bismarck, hid herself and a large kitchen knife in the backseat of Sullivan Nimley’s car in the 2800 block of Ithica Drive around 11:00 p.m.

Sullivan entered the car to go to work and made a stop at a convenience store, according to the affidavit.

On returning to the car, he noticed Melanie Nimley in the backseat and, after some discussion, eventually agreed to drive her to her residence.

According to the affidavit, during the drive, Melanie pulled out the knife and allegedly threatened to kill him. A struggle ensued during which time Sullivan was allegedly stabbed and the car ran off the road into a tree. Sullivan managed to grab the knife and exit the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Melanie Nimley

According to initial police information, Sullivan sustained non-life-threatening injuries.