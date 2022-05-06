Wade Bison made an appearance in virtual court Friday in front of District Court Judge Pamela Nesvig.

Bison pleaded guilty to five more charges, regarding the incident where he drove a pickup truck into 77-year-old Erwin Leon Geigle and repeatedly ran over him near the All-Seasons Arena in Mandan killing him.

Bison then led police on a pursuit in Bismarck which ended outside Motel 6. In court, he was seen on five counts with four of the addressed charges being felonies.

This was Bison’s preliminary hearing.

Although he is representing himself, Bison was fairly quiet.

“No, I believe that he’s telling the truth, your honor,” Bison said.

Bison waived his right to a jury trial and to an attorney moving forward.

His sentencing hearing will be held in a couple of months.