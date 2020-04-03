Bomb squad removes explosive devices from Bismarck house

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The police department’s bomb squad was called to a Bismarck house where two homemade explosive devices were found by a cleaning crew.

Burleigh County sheriff’s officials say the workers were cleaning a house Wednesday that had been empty for several months and had recently been purchased. The bomb squad removed the devices and detonated them under controlled circumstances.

No one was hurt. The sheriff’s department obtained and executed a search warrant at the home, but no other devices were found.

