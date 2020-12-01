BPD officer injured after man crashes into police car

A Bismarck man was arrested and charged Monday night after driving into the back of a parked Bismarck Police Department car while the officer was on scene to direct traffic for a towing company.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dakota Towing was towing a disabled vehicle on Expressway in Bismarck that was involved in a crash earlier Monday.

A BPD officer was on scene to provide traffic control when Roger Borud, of Bismarck, ran into the back of the officer’s parked car, which had its emergency lights on, then struck the tow truck.

Police say the officer, Tyler Mahowald, was in his car at the time and was injured. He was

transported to Sanford Health Center and was later released. The occupants of the tow truck were uninjured.

Borud, 36, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.