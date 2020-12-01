BPD officer injured after man crashes into police car

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck man was arrested and charged Monday night after driving into the back of a parked Bismarck Police Department car while the officer was on scene to direct traffic for a towing company.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dakota Towing was towing a disabled vehicle on Expressway in Bismarck that was involved in a crash earlier Monday.

A BPD officer was on scene to provide traffic control when Roger Borud, of Bismarck, ran into the back of the officer’s parked car, which had its emergency lights on, then struck the tow truck.

Police say the officer, Tyler Mahowald, was in his car at the time and was injured. He was
transported to Sanford Health Center and was later released. The occupants of the tow truck were uninjured.

Borud, 36, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jena Gullo

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1

Winter Semester

Vets Power Us

Legislators Sworn In

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/1

Prepare for a windy day

Covid Comeback Stories

NDC DEC 1

Expressway Bridge Crash

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Negotiations over NDAA bill still ongoing

2020 STEM Christmas Toy Guide

KX Convo: Jason Wahl

Practices Resume

Pop Up Gallery

Air Purification

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/30

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss