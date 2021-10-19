Burleigh County authorities searching for convicted sex offender

Law enforcement is asking for help in finding a 44-year-old Bismarck man who’s charged with raping a young girl.

There’s an active arrest warrant out for Bradley Graff. Law enforcement believes he’s still in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Graff is accused of raping a young girl on multiple occasions in 2021.

Graff had previously served a 10-year sentence, after being convicted in 2006 of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He’s out on bond for a felony charge of failure to register as a sexual offender.

You’re asked to call the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 701-222-6651 if you know his whereabouts.

Bradely Alan Graff is 44 Years Old. Graff’s height is 6’2″ his weight is 275 pounds and he has blonde hair and blue eyes.