Burleigh County Deputies are on an On-going Search for Two Suspects

There is an on-going search tonight for two men in the Misty Waters area north of Bismarck.

Three other suspects have been apprehended.

This evening during a routine traffic stop, Burleigh County authorities stopped a vehicle in which they found five undocumented suspects, all of whom fled on foot.

Burleigh County was assisted by the Highway Patrol, their K-9’s and an airplane was called in to search the area.

Three suspects have been found but authorities are still searching for two men who may still be on foot near the Ponderosa Development.

The vehicle has been impounded.

A reverse 9-11 was issued to residents there. Authorities do not believe the men to be dangerous. But again, the search continues at this hour.

If you have any information you’re asked to call authorities.

