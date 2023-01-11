BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A California man was found guilty today by a U.S. District Judge for a bank robbery he committed in Bismarck back in 2019.

According to the United States Department of Justice, shortly after 9:00 a.m. on January 15, 2019, Robert Andrew Wolter (a 38-year-old man from San Jose, CA), who was wearing a full disguise including a mask, wig, and hat, entered the U.S Bank Branch on Bismarck’s Expressway Avenue. Here, he demanded that bank personnel place money into a bag and promptly fled after obtaining it.

Three weeks later, on February 5, suspicions were raised at the Newark Liberty National Airport in New Jersey by Customs and Border Protection, after Wolter (who intended to fly to Ghana, Africa from the airport) underdeclared the amount of currency in his possession. While Wolter was in custody in New Jersey, further investigation led to the discovery of evidence tying him to the Bismarck bank robbery.

“The arrest and conviction of this bank robber is a product of cross-country cooperation,” US Attorney Mac Schneider said in a press release. “I congratulate our federal and local law enforcement partners and our trial team for successfully administering justice in this case.”

Wolter was deemed guilty after a two-day trial and charged with the crime of Bank Robbery. This crime carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Wolter will be sentenced at a later date.