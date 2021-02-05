Carson man charged with continuous sexual abuse of child

Crime Tracker
A Grant County man is accused of inappropriately touching a girl under 15 years old for approximately two years.

Court documents say 58-year-old Dwight Edinger is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a class AA felony.

In an affidavit filed with South Central District Court, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says it interviewed the girl who said Edinger touched her through her clothing and under her shirt for about two years.

Authorities say they arrested Edinger after interviewing him on Wednesday. He was taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

Edinger made his initial court appearance on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15th.

